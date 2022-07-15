Short term showers-long term heat

A mid-level disturbance with tropical moisture will move into the area overnight and Friday before being absorbed by the upper level high to our northwest. Saharan dust will also arrive over the weekend drying us out once again.

Tonight expect Isolated showers near the coast late with light winds and a low of 75 under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will be different with more clouds and scattered thundershowers mainly in the morning working inland during the afternoon and a high of 92.

Friday night expect isolated showers again near the coast with light winds and a low of 74.

Saturday expect lots of hazy sunshine breezy and hotter with a high of 94.

Temperatures will be higher and stifling on Sunday.

The tropics are quiet for now.