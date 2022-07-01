Serious humidity returning to the area

The weak and disorganized tropical disturbance has moved on to southeast Texas and is a non-factor in our forecast. Upper level high pressure takes over and that means very humid but otherwise very hot with no meaningful rain.

Tonight expect fair skies warm and muggy with a low of 77.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine rather breezy humid and very hot with only a stray shower and a high of 95.

Friday night will be breezy warm and stuffy and under fair skies expect a low of 79.

Saturday expect more sun sweltering heat breezy and a high of 96.

The heat index will reach between 105 and 112 the next several days.

No rain just lots of heat expected for the remainder of the Holiday weekend.