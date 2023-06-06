Serious high heat expected before the end of this week

Upper level disturbances causing periodic rounds of thundershowers with locally heavy rain will come to an end after Tuesday, and be replaced by stable dry air which will heat us up and dry us out.

Tonight expect and isolated thundershower otherwise tranquil with a low of 69.

Tuesday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine very light winds only isolated showers and a high of 89.

Tuesday night we will have clear, calm, moonlit skies, pleasant with a low of 69 again.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny dry and hotter with a high of 91.

Temperatures will generally be in the mid 90's or hotter Thursday through Monday with heat index values reaching 110 as winds and high humidity increase.

