Sensational early Spring weather

Surface high pressure will ease over South Texas tomorrow with light, cool northerly winds. Winds will increase quickly once the high moves east of us, but that won't happen until Saturday afternoon.

Tonight, will be calming down with clear skies. It will be rather chilly with a low of 44.

Wednesday will be a spectacular day with sunny skies, light winds and very low humidity and a high cooler at 72.

Wednesday night there will be a light breeze under clear skies and a low, rather cool at 48.

Thursday will be breezy again but very dry with sunny skies and a high a bit warmer at 78.

Temperatures drop back into the upper 40's again Thursday night before moving into the low 80's on Friday.

