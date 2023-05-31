Seasonal and mainly dry through Saturday

Upper-level high pressure is moving back over the area with sinking air. This will dry us out, increase our sunshine, and limit rainfall.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and quiet again with light winds and a low of 71.

Wednesday expect considerable sunshine, a light breeze, dry and very warm with a high near 90.

Wednesday night we will have fair skies, mild and muggy, with a low of 73.

Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on the first day of hurricane season, continued hot and dry with a high back up near 90.

An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Gulf shows little signs of development and is moving away from the Texas coast and toward Florida.