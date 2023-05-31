Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Seasonal and mainly dry through Saturday

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0530
Luannkingsburymorningcalm72021.jpg
Posted at 8:27 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 21:33:11-04

Upper-level high pressure is moving back over the area with sinking air. This will dry us out, increase our sunshine, and limit rainfall.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and quiet again with light winds and a low of 71.
Wednesday expect considerable sunshine, a light breeze, dry and very warm with a high near 90.
Wednesday night we will have fair skies, mild and muggy, with a low of 73.
Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on the first day of hurricane season, continued hot and dry with a high back up near 90.
An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Gulf shows little signs of development and is moving away from the Texas coast and toward Florida.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019