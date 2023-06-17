Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Searing heat wave continues

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0616
sr32223michellewaters.jpg
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 21:06:58-04

Upper-level high pressure causing our unusually high heat will continue to dominate our weather pattern until the middle of next week. Low pressure approaches with slight changes late next week.

Tonight expect low clouds late with fair skies a light breeze muggy and very warm with a low near 80.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, dry with stifling heat and a high of 98.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, warm and stuffy with a low of 81.
Sunday....Father's Day will be windy, dry and scorching hot with a high of 97.
The heat index tops out near 120 degrees each afternoon.
As the winds start to relax somewhat next week, our high temperatures will be close to 100 degrees.
Stay cool and Happy Father's Day to all the dads.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019