Searing heat wave continues

Upper-level high pressure causing our unusually high heat will continue to dominate our weather pattern until the middle of next week. Low pressure approaches with slight changes late next week.

Tonight expect low clouds late with fair skies a light breeze muggy and very warm with a low near 80.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, dry with stifling heat and a high of 98.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, warm and stuffy with a low of 81.

Sunday....Father's Day will be windy, dry and scorching hot with a high of 97.

The heat index tops out near 120 degrees each afternoon.

As the winds start to relax somewhat next week, our high temperatures will be close to 100 degrees.

Stay cool and Happy Father's Day to all the dads.