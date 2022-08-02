Watch Now
Scorching heat the next two days

Courtesy Dale Nelson
Posted at 6:50 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 20:21:28-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — Upper-level high pressure will shift east, opening up the Gulf for some tropical moisture to move this way with a few showers for the area by the end of this week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies breezy and unseasonably warm with a low near 80.

Wednesday will be sunny, windy, dry scorching hot, and a high of 98 with a heat index up to 116.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, warm and stuffy, and breezy with a low near 80 again.

Thursday the drought and heat wave continue with sunny skies not as windy but blistering heat and a high of 99 with a heat index of 114.

The tropics are quiet.

