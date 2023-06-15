Scorching heat

Hardly any change to our upper-level wind flow pattern will result in extraordinary heat and dry as a desert conditions through the end of next week.

Tonight, will be hazy, breezy and unseasonably warm and sticky with a low near 80 under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be windy, dry, and baking hot again, along with hazy sunshine and a high of 97 with a heat index that tops out at 119!

Thursday night will be windy, warm and humid and rather uncomfortable with mainly cloudy skies and a low of 81.

Friday expect excessive and dangerous heat with hazy sunshine again, windy and dry with a high of 98 and a heat index topping out around 121.

No relief from the heat over the weekend is expected as the tropics stay quiet for now.

