Saturday morning cold front

Expect a lot of wind across a significant cold front pushing through the area first thing Saturday morning. Unfortunately, not much rain will accompany the front and the cooler festive air will only stick around until Monday morning.

Tonight, will be breezy warm and humid early then turning cloudy and cooler late with isolated showers and a low of 66.

Saturday expect isolated showers in the morning then windy and much cooler with temperatures falling through the 60's and into the 50's by sunset.

Saturday night we will have clearing skies decreasing winds and colder with a low of 44.

Sunday looks really nice with more sunshine and less clouds along with light winds and a cool seasonal high of 68.

Enjoy your weekend.