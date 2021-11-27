Watch
Saturday will be damp, while Sunday looks dry

Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 21:06:06-05

An upper-level disturbance will approach South Texas from the west and bypass us mainly to the north. This will bring Pacific moisture our way and some light rain on Saturday before clearing up slowly on Sunday. Rainfall will be light.

Tonight, will be cloudy and chilly, with a low of 48 and light winds.

Saturday, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and chilly with periods of light rain and a high of only 58.

Saturday night rain ends; breezy and chilly with a low of 52.

Sunday, much better with gradual clearing, light winds, and warmer, with a high of 66.

Enjoy your weekend.

