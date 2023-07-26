Watch Now
Saharan dust makes it hazy

Posted at 8:31 PM, Jul 25, 2023
Even though we are on the edge of high pressure our temperatures will remain hot with little to no rainfall through the middle of next week.

Tonight, we will have mainly clear skies, generally light winds, warm and sticky with a low of 77.
Wednesday will be sunny with only a stray sea breeze shower, hazy and scorching hot with a high of 98 and a heat index to 115.
Wednesday night will be mainly clear and calm with a more seasonal low of 76.
Thursday the heat continues with hazy sunshine, a moderate breeze and sweltering heat with a high of 97 and a heat index between 110 and 115.
More of the same headed into the weekend with a slight decrease in winds.
There continues to be no threat from the tropics.

