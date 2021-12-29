Record warmth expected

Our winds are coming down the next few days and that means sea fog will be increasing at night while during the daytime we will have more sun and even warmer temperatures that will reach record high levels. Temperatures crash on Sunday behind our cold front.

Tonight, expect fair skies less wind still muggy and very mild with patchy fog and a low of 67.

Wednesday, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine a lot less wind and record warmth with a high of 87.

Wednesday night nearly calm muggy and mild with areas of dense fog and a low of 66.

Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and a warm humid high of 86.

Temperatures will plummet near 50 degrees from the high on Saturday to the low Sunday night.

Stay Tuned.