Record high heat for the weekend

Unfortunately, there is little change to the nearly stationary dry high pressure system that continues to hold South Texas hostage to dangerous heat and extraordinary dry conditions.

Tonight, we will have fair skies, a light breeze, warm and stuffy with a low of 79.

Saturday will be another blistering hot day with a record high of 101 and a heat index of 115 to 120 under sunny skies.

Saturday night expect clear skies, warm and sticky with a low near 80.

Sunday expect more of the same with sunny skies again, a bit breezier, dropping our high temperature to 100, but producing and even more dangerous heat index near 120!

Take frequent breaks and exercise all heat precautions if participating in outdoor activities and make sure your pets also have plenty of water.

Have a good weekend.