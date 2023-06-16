Record high heat expected

Upper-level high pressure parked right over south Texas will move very little over the next week and will continue to produce dangerous and unprecedented heat.

Tonight will be hazy breezy and unseasonably warm and sticky with fair skies and a low near 80.

Friday skies will become sunny by afternoon, breezy but overall less wind, and blistering heat with a high near 100 and a heat index that will top 120+ mid to late afternoon.

Friday night expect only a light breeze, fair skies, warm and stuffy with a low of 79.

Saturday hazy sunshine and sweltering heat, along with very dry conditions and a little more wind, with a high of 98.

More of the same on Sunday and Monday with blistering heat and bone-dry conditions.

Stay Cool.