Real rain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of a de-stabilizing upper-level low approaching from the west and abundant moisture will result in significant rain for the area along with possible localized flooding due to numerous showers and thunderstorms the next two days. It clears out just in time to salvage the weekend on Sunday.

Tonight, will be quiet early then showers and thundershowers developing after midnight with some with heavy rain and a low of 69.

Friday looks wet with thundershowers and storms likely with locally heavy rain and a cooler high of 79.

Friday night thunderstorms likely with locally heavy rain and possible flooding and a low of 67.

Saturday more rain but overall, not as heavy with numerous showers gradually ending by late afternoon or evening and a high of only 76.

Sunday decreasing cloudiness with lots of afternoon sunshine and warmer with a high of 88.

