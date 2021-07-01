Rainfall diminishes the next few days

Our atmosphere will gradually stabilize as drier air moves into the region the next few days. Tropical moisture will return to the region slowly beginning on Sunday night and lasting through much of next week.

Tonight, expect a tranquil night with fair skies and a low of 74.

Thursday will be mostly sunny humid and hotter with only isolated showers and a high of 92.

Thursday night will be mainly clear nearly calm and quiet with a low of 73.

Friday expect considerable sunshine light winds again sultry and hotter with a high of 94.

The tropics will see Elsa form in the Atlantic and move quickly at 20-25 mph t the west-northwest and into the Caribbean this weekend. The system does not pose a threat to this area of the western Gulf.