Watch
Weather

Actions

Rainfall diminishes the next few days

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson weather 6-30-21
Sunsetic82618.jpg
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 21:32:01-04

Our atmosphere will gradually stabilize as drier air moves into the region the next few days. Tropical moisture will return to the region slowly beginning on Sunday night and lasting through much of next week.

Tonight, expect a tranquil night with fair skies and a low of 74.
Thursday will be mostly sunny humid and hotter with only isolated showers and a high of 92.
Thursday night will be mainly clear nearly calm and quiet with a low of 73.
Friday expect considerable sunshine light winds again sultry and hotter with a high of 94.
The tropics will see Elsa form in the Atlantic and move quickly at 20-25 mph t the west-northwest and into the Caribbean this weekend. The system does not pose a threat to this area of the western Gulf.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019