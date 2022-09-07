Rain winding down, heat going up

Upper level low pressure in east Texas will push dry air into our region resulting in an end of our terrific rains and bring hotter temperatures to our area through the weekend.

Tonight expect fair skies tranquil and sticky with a low of 73.

Wednesday we will have more sun and less rain, humid and hotter with only isolated thundershowers late in the day and a high of 91.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, calm and seasonal with a low of 71.

Thursday sunny light winds dry and hotter with a high of 92.

Tropics are active in the Atlantic but no threat here!