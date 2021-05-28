Rain or shine? Holiday weekend forecast

Watch
Posted at 5:54 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 18:57:52-04

Thunderstorms to our northwest will move toward the Coastal Bend and weaken early Saturday. A more unstable atmosphere will result in some rain for the area every day (except next Friday), but not a washout, and despite very humid conditions.

Tonight, will be breezy and sticky, but quiet early, then scattered thundershowers well after midnight and a low of 73.

Saturday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with widely scattered thundershowers, but only brief interruptions in outdoor plans; less wind, warm and humid, with a high of 87.

Saturday night will be rather calm and quiet, with a low of 72.

Sunday, expect variable sunshine mixed with clouds in and around isolated T/Showers, and a high of 85.

Memorial Day, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, more wind with only a stray shower, very warm and humid with a high of 86.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.

