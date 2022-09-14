Rain opportunity set to increase

Tropical moisture will increase beginning on Thursday lasting through the beginning of next week. This will result in "scattered" thundershowers. Our temperatures will cool off due to rain cooled air.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and quiet with a light breeze and under fair skies we will have a low of 75.

Wednesday expect variable sunshine in and around isolated showers and a high of 91.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and seasonal with a low of 74.

Thursday we will have more clouds and more humid with scattered thundershowers and a high near 90.

Rainfall increases here on Friday.