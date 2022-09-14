Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Rain opportunity set to increase

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0913
lightwinds92115.JPG
Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 21:13:56-04

Tropical moisture will increase beginning on Thursday lasting through the beginning of next week. This will result in "scattered" thundershowers. Our temperatures will cool off due to rain cooled air.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and quiet with a light breeze and under fair skies we will have a low of 75.

Wednesday expect variable sunshine in and around isolated showers and a high of 91.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and seasonal with a low of 74.

Thursday we will have more clouds and more humid with scattered thundershowers and a high near 90.

Rainfall increases here on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019