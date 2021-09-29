Rain opportunity increasing

An unstable atmosphere will prevail across the region as disturbances work in from the west through Sunday. Some of the rain will be locally heavy and right now Friday looks to overall be the wettest day of the next 5.

Tonight, expect scattered thundershowers mainly over the northerly half of the Coastal Bend otherwise warm and sticky with a low of 76.

Wednesday expect a few showers in the morning then isolated showers during the afternoon breezy stifling hot and humid with a high of 92.

Wednesday night warm and stuffy with isolated showers breezy and mainly cloudy with a low of 78.

Thursday still breezy hot and humid with mostly cloudy skies and only isolated thundershowers and a high near 90.

Friday thundershowers are likely.