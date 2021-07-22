Rain leaves the area after tomorrow

Unstable upper-level low pressure will back away from the area, allowing dry, stable high pressure to move in. This will result in a change in our wetter weather pattern, making it dry and hotter.

Tonight, isolated thundershowers will develop near the coast after midnight with a low of 75 under fair skies.

Thursday, expect scattered sea breeze, thundershowers, hot and sticky, with a high of 92 under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday night, breezy, warm and stuffy with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 78.

Friday, drying out and heating up with more wind; hazy, hot and humid with a high of 94 under mostly sunny skies.

The tropics continue to be quiet.