Rain is leaving the area and the forecast

Upper-level high pressure will return to the area on Friday and drive tropical moisture and some rainfall out of the area, which will be replaced by more wind and stifling sauna-like heat.

Tonight, expect a few showers to develop near the coast after midnight. Otherwise, nearly calm and quiet with a low of 76.

Friday, expect less rain and hotter temperatures with only isolated, mainly morning, showers, generally light winds, and a high of 94.

Friday night will be a little breezy, warm, and stuffy, with a low of 77 under fair skies.

Saturday, more wind, lots of sunshine, and scorching hot, with a high of 95.

The heat index will be between 107 and 115 each afternoon.

Stay cool.