Rain is gradually ending

Our unstable air is gradually moving inland, and away from the Coastal Bend. This will allow us to slowly dry out and heat up over the next week.

Tonight, expect more showers early, then breezy, sticky, and warm, with a low of 78.

Saturday, expect variable cloudiness with isolated showers, mainly in the morning along the coast, then inland during the afternoon; very warm and humid, with a high of 89.

Saturday night, expect fair skies, a gentle breeze, warm, and stuffy, and a low of 76.

Sunday, expect more sunshine, rather breezy, humid and hotter, with a high of 91 and a stifling heat index of 108.

Enjoy your weekend.