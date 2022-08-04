Rain in the forecast by Saturday

A more easterly flow off the Gulf will result in tropical moisture moving our way which will produce some badly needed rainfall but initially only over the eastern portions of the forecast area.

Tonight, expect fair skies breezy warm and stuffy with low near 80.

Thursday expect sunny skies not quite as windy but humid and scorching hot with a high of 97 and a heat index of around 110.

Thursday night mainly clear and much calmer with a more seasonal low of 75.

Friday we will have a lot less wind with a few more clouds but still hot with a high of 96.

Expect widely scattered showers Friday night and Saturday mainly near the coast pushing inland late in the day Saturday on a weak sea breeze.

The tropics are still quiet.