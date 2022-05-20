Rain in the forecast?

Upper-level high pressure will slide to our south and gradually destabilize our atmosphere resulting in isolated to scattered thundershowers here beginning early next week. The rai is badly needed. In the meantime, hazy hot and more humid.

Tonight cloudy breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 78.

Friday and Saturday will be windy and stifling hot with considerable sunshine, hazy and more humid with highs both days of 94 and a heat index between 106 and 112.

Friday night will continue to be breezy warm and sticky with a low near 80.

Sunday we will have less wind with a few stray showers and a high near 90.