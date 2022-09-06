Rain gradually ending

Tropical moisture continues in place for one more day before dry air moves into the area Wednesday lasting into next weekend.

Tonight will be rather tranquil except for isolated showers toward daybreak, seasonal with a low of 73 under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered thundershowers again light winds warm and very humid with a high of 86.

Tuesday night we will have fair skies, calm and quiet with a low of 72.

Wednesday drying out and heating up with very light winds more sun and hotter with a high near 90.

Dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week as well.