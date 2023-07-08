Rain ends and serious heat returns

Dry high pressure is replacing unstable low pressure and resulting in a return to our very hot and dry conditions that have scorched South Texas all but the last three days, since early June.

Tonight, expect partially clearing skies nearly calm and quiet with a warm sticky low of 78.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, a light breeze, dry and hotter with a high of 95 and a heat index of 110-115.

Saturday night is a bit more breezy, rather warm and stuffy with a low near 80 under mainly clear skies.

Sunday, even hotter with sunny skies, breezy and scorching hot again with a high of 96 and a heat index around 115+.

Little change in the weather trend from the weekend for all of next week!

Enjoy your weekend and watch out for the heat.