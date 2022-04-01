Watch
Weather

Actions

Quiet weather pattern headed into the weekend

Dale Nelson weather 3-31-22
Lakeccsunset12815.JPG
Posted at 8:11 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 21:54:01-04

Return flow from the Gulf will increase the humidity here through the weekend. As a weak front arrives late Monday; a few badly needed showers are expected by Tuesday.

Tonight, will be mainly clear, damp and cool with a moderate breeze and a low of 59.

Friday will be rather breezy and humid and seasonal with variable sunshine and a high of 81.

Friday night the winds weaken and become light along with cloudy skies, patchy fog and a milder low of 61.

Saturday expect less wind, more sunshine and warmer with a high of 85 and generally light winds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and seasonal again with a high near 80 and more wind by afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019