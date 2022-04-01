Quiet weather pattern headed into the weekend

Return flow from the Gulf will increase the humidity here through the weekend. As a weak front arrives late Monday; a few badly needed showers are expected by Tuesday.

Tonight, will be mainly clear, damp and cool with a moderate breeze and a low of 59.

Friday will be rather breezy and humid and seasonal with variable sunshine and a high of 81.

Friday night the winds weaken and become light along with cloudy skies, patchy fog and a milder low of 61.

Saturday expect less wind, more sunshine and warmer with a high of 85 and generally light winds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and seasonal again with a high near 80 and more wind by afternoon.

