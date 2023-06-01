Watch Now
Quiet weather pattern as we start Hurricane season

Posted at 8:13 PM, May 31, 2023
Upper-level high pressure will strengthen and dominate our weather through the weekend and into early next week. Little to no rainfall is expected through Sunday with above normal temperatures.

Tonight, we will have mainly clear skies, a light breezy sticky and warmer with a low of 73.
Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy hot and dry with a high of 91.
Thursday night will be mainly clear and seasonal with a low of 72.
Friday expect lots of sunshine, a light breeze and remaining hot and dry with a high of 92.
More of the same over the weekend.
An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Gulf is no threat here and has a low chance of development before it moves into Florida this weekend with heavy rain.

