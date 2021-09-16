Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Quiet weather pattern

items.[0].image.alt
From Carlo Trevizo
sunrisets81619.jpg
Posted at 7:55 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 21:08:45-04

Very dry air at the surface and upper atmosphere will produce mainly clear comfortable nights and hot dry mainly sunny days headed into the weekend with fairly light winds.

Tonight, we will be mainly clear and comfortable with a low of 71.

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies less wind still dry and hotter with a high of 92.

Thursday night fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 72.

Friday considerable sunshine low humidity (for south Texas) and hot with a high of 93.

The tropics have two systems working in the Atlantic neither a threat here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019