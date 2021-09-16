Quiet weather pattern

Very dry air at the surface and upper atmosphere will produce mainly clear comfortable nights and hot dry mainly sunny days headed into the weekend with fairly light winds.

Tonight, we will be mainly clear and comfortable with a low of 71.

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies less wind still dry and hotter with a high of 92.

Thursday night fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 72.

Friday considerable sunshine low humidity (for south Texas) and hot with a high of 93.

The tropics have two systems working in the Atlantic neither a threat here.

