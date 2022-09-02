Quiet now considerable amount of rain later

The combination of a stalled front over South Texas and rich tropical moisture being pulled into the area will produce more heavy rain for much of the area over the next 7 days.

Tonight, will be mainly clear skies nearly calm and quiet warm and steamy with a low of 78.

Friday expect isolated thundershowers again working inland and ending around sunset, otherwise hot humid with light winds making for stifling heat and a high of 92.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and quiet and dry early then coastal showers developing after midnight with a low of 75.

Saturday and Sunday expect lots of clouds with showers and thundershowers likely with locally heavy rain and possible flooding and highs both days only in the mid 80's.

More rain expected on Monday Labor Day.