Quiet late Summer weekend weather

Posted at 6:51 PM, Aug 26, 2022
Tropical moisture will continue to flow into the area resulting in on and off tropical showers as our wetter weather pattern continues.

Tonight will be nearly calm and quiet and under fair skies, we will have a warm low of 77.

Saturday and Sunday expect considerable sunshine and light winds resulting in only a few stray showers along with stifling heat and a high tomorrow of 93 and 92 on Sunday.

Saturday night will be tranquil, warm, and sticky with a low of 76.

Enjoy your weekend.

The tropics are quiet for now, but they won't stay that way beyond next weekend.

