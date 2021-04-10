Pretty pleasant weekend

Two cold fronts one on Saturday morning the other next Wednesday will produce more seasonal temperatures through the end of next week. Unfortunately, little-to-no rain is expected over the next week.

Tonight, will be very mild and muggy with decreasing winds, still hazy with a low of 68.

Saturday windy in the morning (behind our dry cold front) then decreasing winds with lots of afternoon sunshine less humid and hazy and a high of 87.

Saturday night fair skies and a little cooler with a low of 62.

Sunday very nice with light winds mostly sunny and a seasonal high of 82.

Enjoy your weekend.