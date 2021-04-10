Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Pretty pleasant weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson weather 4-9-21
sunrise121715.JPG
Posted at 7:55 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 20:57:27-04

Two cold fronts one on Saturday morning the other next Wednesday will produce more seasonal temperatures through the end of next week. Unfortunately, little-to-no rain is expected over the next week.

Tonight, will be very mild and muggy with decreasing winds, still hazy with a low of 68.

Saturday windy in the morning (behind our dry cold front) then decreasing winds with lots of afternoon sunshine less humid and hazy and a high of 87.

Saturday night fair skies and a little cooler with a low of 62.

Sunday very nice with light winds mostly sunny and a seasonal high of 82.

Enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019