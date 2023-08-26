Plenty of heat and light winds for the weekend

The tropics will be open for business and allow a little bit of Gulf moisture into the area resulting in some rain centered around Tuesday. A tropical system in the eastern Gulf will keep us hot and dry after that.

Tonight will be calm and quiet after midnight with fair skies and a low of 76.

Saturday expect a few clouds but overall lots of sunshine light winds dry and very hot with a high of 97.

Saturday night will be tranquil with calm winds and clear skies and a low of 75.

Sunday will be sunny dry, light winds and even hotter with a high of 101.

The heat index will reach 110 to 115 each afternoon.

Stay cool and enjoy your weekend.