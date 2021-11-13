Pleasantly cooler weekend weather

Another cold front will have passed through the Coastal Bend by midnight with some wind and much cooler conditions. Temperatures will sink to below normal levels until Sunday afternoon. Wind and humidity return beginning Monday of next week.

Tonight, becoming rather breezy less humid and much cooler with clear skies and a low of 52.

Saturday will be breezy but beautiful with sunny skies decreasing winds throughout the day dry and much cooler with a high of only 72.

Saturday night will be tranquil with clear skies nearly calm and chilly and a low of 49.

Sunday continued sunny and gorgeous with a light breeze shifting to the southeast during the afternoon making it a little more humid and warmer with a high near 80.

Enjoy your weekend.