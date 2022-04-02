Pleasant weekend

Surface high pressure to our east will gradually increase our southeasterly flow from the Gulf. Winds will weaken on Saturday ahead of a dying front then strengthen late Sunday into Monday ahead of our next front on Wednesday.

Tonight, skies will become hazy and cloudy with decreasing winds, mild and muggy with a low of 64.

Saturday expect less wind, a mix of clouds and sunshine and warmer with a high of 87.

Saturday night will be cloudy and mild and muggy with a low of 65.

Sunday, a pleasant day but we will have variable cloudiness mixed with some afternoon sunshine, a bit more breezy and not quite as warm with a high of 82.

Temperatures will get hot and reach into the 90's the middle of next week before plunging into the 50's (for lows) by the end of next week.

Have a good weekend.

