Pleasant weather with nice temperatures

Surface high pressure will provide relatively cool temperatures (for May) until moisture returns from the Gulf with some more rain this weekend; some of which could be on the heavy side on Saturday before moving north gradually on Sunday.

Tonight, will be mainly cloudy and cooler with a low of 65.

Thursday expect a beautiful day with some afternoon sunshine less and light winds and a high of only 79.

Thursday night we will have fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 67.

Friday mostly cloudy but still a nice day with modest humidity and a little warmer expect a high of 83.

Scattered thundershowers develop on Saturday.