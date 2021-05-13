Watch
Pleasant weather with nice temperatures

Dale Nelson weather 5-12-21
Posted at 8:36 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 22:00:33-04

Surface high pressure will provide relatively cool temperatures (for May) until moisture returns from the Gulf with some more rain this weekend; some of which could be on the heavy side on Saturday before moving north gradually on Sunday.

Tonight, will be mainly cloudy and cooler with a low of 65.
Thursday expect a beautiful day with some afternoon sunshine less and light winds and a high of only 79.
Thursday night we will have fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 67.
Friday mostly cloudy but still a nice day with modest humidity and a little warmer expect a high of 83.
Scattered thundershowers develop on Saturday.

