Pleasant weather moving into the Coastal Bend

High pressure will slowly settle into the area behind our latest weak cold front bringing less humid air and very pleasant conditions through the end of this week. Winds and humidity return this weekend.

Tonight, expect clearing skies breezy and less humid and cooler with a low of 67.

Wednesday will be beautiful with skies becoming sunny less humid and pleasantly warm with a cooler high of 84.

Wednesday night will be clear nearly calm and cool with a low of 63.

Thursday expect an outstanding day with sunny skies light winds and a high of 85.

Enjoy.