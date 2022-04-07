Pleasant weather ahead

Canadian high pressure will settle over south Texas before shifting east into the Gulf this weekend. Beautiful weather will go south on us as the wind humidity and clouds increase substantially beginning Saturday night and lasting through most of next week.

Tonight, will be breezy, clear and much cooler with a low of 54.

Thursday will be terrific with sunny skies and decreasing winds along with very low humidity and a cooler high of 81.

Thursday night will be clear, calm and chilly with a low of 49.

Friday expect a fantastic day with sunny skies, generally light winds and a high of 82.

Skies stay sunny but winds gradually increase on Saturday with temperatures reaching the mid 80's.

Enjoy.

