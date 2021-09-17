Pleasant nights and hot days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Overall dry air will prevail in the area aloft with only low-level moisture returning from the Gulf the next few days. Therefore, little to no rain is expected through Tuesday with some showers returning with a weak front toward the end of next week.

Tonight, fair skies calm and comfortable with a low of 72.

Friday will be sunny dry hot and a bit more humid with a high of 94.

Friday night will be clear calm and quiet with a low of 73.

Saturday expect lots of sunshine hot humid and a bit breezier with a high of 94.

The heat index reaches 105 each afternoon.

