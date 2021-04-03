Pleasant holiday weekend forecast

Return flow off the Gulf will initially produce cooler than normal temperatures this weekend then more wind humidity and much warmer temperatures next week.

Tonight, expect fair skies a light breeze and cool with a low of 59.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine windy and a little cool with a high of 74.

Saturday night expect decreasing winds and cool with a low near 60.

Easter Sunday expect a little less wind with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a little warmer with a high of 77.