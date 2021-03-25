Pacific cold front arriving Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Pacific cold front will arrive early Thursday morning clearing out the humidity with very dry air and gusty northwesterly winds that will decrease by evening.

Return flow will set up quickly behind the front with clouds returning beginning Friday afternoon.

Tonight, expect fog early near the coast then muggy and mild with a low of 64.

Thursday expect a sprinkle only early with frontal passage before daybreak then sunny skies breezy dry and less humid with a high of 88. A fire weather warning is in effect.

Thursday night will be clear and cooler with a low of 58.

Friday expect less wind but increasing cloudiness and humidity with a high of 85.

