Overall our temperatures are headed lower

Surface high pressure will dominate our weather tonight and tomorrow and bring tranquil weather. Another cold front will arrive dry early Friday and push temperatures into the low 30's Friday night with a wind chill in the 20's.

Tonight, will be mainly clear, calm and colder with a low of 43.

Thursday will be outstanding with sunny skies, light winds and a pleasant high of 74.

Thursday night will be mainly clear and chilly with calm winds early then windy toward daybreak with a low of 46.

Friday expect it to be windy, very dry and cooler with a high of only 63 and wind gusts over 30 mph much of the day.

Clear and cold Friday night with a low of 34 and near freezing further inland with a light northerly wind.

Saturday will be nice.