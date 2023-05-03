Overall a tranquil Coastal Bend forecast

Light to moderate flow from the Gulf will produce lots of humidity but not much rain over the course of the next week.

Tonight, expect fair skies then calm and quiet late with a low of 69.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy then some late-day sunshine, generally light winds, humid and warm with a high of 83.

Wednesday night will be cloudy, muggy and very mild with a low of 71.

Thursday expect isolated thundershowers, moderate Gulf winds humid and warm with a high of 84.

Isolated showers again Friday night but nice and warm for the Buc Days night parade Saturday.

