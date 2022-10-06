Overall a quiet weather pattern

A very weak cold front will approach the area Friday but with little moisture to work with this system has little chance of dropping our temperatures much or producing significant rain.

Tonight, expect clear skies nearly calm again and quiet with a low of 68.

Thursday expect increasing cloudiness, a light breeze, very warm and humid with a high of 89.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a low near 70.

Friday expect lots of clouds, light winds and more seasonal with a high of 86 and only a few stray showers.

Lots of clouds remain for Saturday but decrease on Sunday.