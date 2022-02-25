Our Winter weather is making for a three dog night

Another surge of reinforcing cold air has pushed through the Coastal Bend, and coupled with overrunning warm air aloft will produce wet and rather chilly conditions through the weekend.

Weather conditions get much better beginning Monday.

Tonight will be miserable with windy, wet and cold conditions. Expect a low of 37 with light rain at times and a wind chill in the 20's.

Friday will be a rough cold start and an unusually cold day with breezy north winds, drizzle, and a high of only 43.

Friday night will be damp with drizzle and very cold and a low of 35.

Saturday expect light rain likely in the morning tapering off to drizzle again during the afternoon and a chilly high of just 49.

Sunday will not be much better, expect clouds morning light rain and chilly with a high of only 54.

Stay warm.

