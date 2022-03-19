Our weekend starts off great

High pressure will settle into South Texas tonight and Saturday, then move rapidly east ahead of the next rather strong cold front arriving Tuesday. Much cooler air will once again follow.

Tonight, expect mainly clear full moon lit skies with light winds and chilly and a low of 48.

Saturday will be beautiful with sunny skies, light winds and seasonal with a high of 78.

Saturday night expect it to be tranquil with clear skies, cool with a low of 52.

Sunday not quite as nice with a sunny start but increasing clouds during the afternoon along with more wind and humidity and a high of 77.

Monday looks to be unsettled with lots of clouds and wind and a few light showers.

Enjoy your weekend.

