Our weather pattern is in transition

Courtesy: Ian Cummings
Posted at 8:13 PM, Oct 25, 2021
A mid-season cold front will arrive on Wednesday with a few thundershowers early then strong dry winds to follow along with much cooler direr air. This will send temperatures to our lowest levels of the season later this week.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy humid and very mild with a low of 76.

Tuesday expect more clouds and wind humid and very warm with a high of 88.

Tuesday night will be breezy and very mild with only isolated showers and a low of 76.

Wednesday isolated t/showers in the morning then clearing windy and less humid through the afternoon with a high near 90.

Temperatures will drop into the 50's Wednesday night and again on Thursday and Friday nights.

Enjoy but watch out for the wind.

