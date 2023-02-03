Our weather is improving for the weekend

Canadian high pressure will sit over South Texas through Sunday and temperatures will gradually modify from very cold levels to above normal by Sunday afternoon.

Tonight will be clear, dry and cold with a low of 35.

Friday will be a sensational day with sunny skies returning to the area, less wind, and warmer with a high of 59.

Friday night will be tranquil, mainly clear and cold, with a low of 37.

Saturday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies a light breeze and warmer with a high of 67.

Sunday will be spectacular with sunny skies light winds and warmer and a high of 77.

Enjoy.