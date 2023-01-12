Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Our next norther

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0111
SRCCBAYlouannking9921.jpg
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 20:51:12-05

A moderate cold front will pass through the area early Thursday morning with wind and very low humidity but no rainfall. Cold nights and pleasantly cool days will briefly return.

Tonight expect fog early then cloudy and mild with a low near 60.

Thursday will be windy, very dry, and cooler with a high of 75.

Thursday night expect decreasing winds clear and cold with a low near 40.

Friday will be fantastic with sunny skies light winds and low humidity with a high of only 68.

Friday night temperatures drop into the upper 30's and Saturday will be sunny and a high near 70.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019