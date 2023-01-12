Our next norther

A moderate cold front will pass through the area early Thursday morning with wind and very low humidity but no rainfall. Cold nights and pleasantly cool days will briefly return.

Tonight expect fog early then cloudy and mild with a low near 60.

Thursday will be windy, very dry, and cooler with a high of 75.

Thursday night expect decreasing winds clear and cold with a low near 40.

Friday will be fantastic with sunny skies light winds and low humidity with a high of only 68.

Friday night temperatures drop into the upper 30's and Saturday will be sunny and a high near 70.